Manu Ginobili, Spurs Agree to 2-Year, $5 Million Contract

Manu Ginobili isn't ready to call it quits just yet.

Ginobili and the San Antonio Spurs agreed to a two-year, $5 million deal Thursday to extend his stay in Texas, the Spurs announced.

The Vertical's Shams Charania first reported the news.

Charania added that both years are guaranteed.

Ginobili signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Spurs prior to the 2016-17 season, but his production continued to slip at 39 years old. In 18.7 minutes per game off the bench, Ginobili averaged a career-low 7.5 points on 39.0 percent shooting from the field and 39.2 percent shooting from three.

He also recorded a below-average player efficiency rating (13.9) for the first time since his rookie season.

However, pouring in points has become more of a secondary responsibility for Ginobili as he's aged—and he acknowledged as much at the start of last season.

"My role changed the last three or four years, and I am very happy with that role," he said, according to the San Antonio Express-News' Melissa Rohlin. "I see more passing-first than shooting-first type of player for me. I think my game is shifting more towards that."

Now headed back for his 16th season, Ginobili should continue to fill that on-court leadership niche as he prepares to hit the hardwood at age 40.

However, it's fair to wonder if his allotment of minutes will continue to decline as the Spurs seek to integrate younger, more dynamic players into their backcourt rotation in the months ahead.