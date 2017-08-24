    Manu Ginobili, Spurs Agree to 2-Year, $5 Million Contract

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2017

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 20: Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 20, 2017 AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photos by Noah Graham /NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/Getty Images

    Manu Ginobili isn't ready to call it quits just yet.

    Ginobili and the San Antonio Spurs agreed to a two-year, $5 million deal Thursday to extend his stay in Texas, the Spurs announced

    The Vertical's Shams Charania first reported the news.

    Charania added that both years are guaranteed.

    Ginobili signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Spurs prior to the 2016-17 season, but his production continued to slip at 39 years old. In 18.7 minutes per game off the bench, Ginobili averaged a career-low 7.5 points on 39.0 percent shooting from the field and 39.2 percent shooting from three.

    He also recorded a below-average player efficiency rating (13.9) for the first time since his rookie season. 

    However, pouring in points has become more of a secondary responsibility for Ginobili as he's aged—and he acknowledged as much at the start of last season. 

    "My role changed the last three or four years, and I am very happy with that role," he said, according to the San Antonio Express-News' Melissa Rohlin. "I see more passing-first than shooting-first type of player for me. I think my game is shifting more towards that."

    Now headed back for his 16th season, Ginobili should continue to fill that on-court leadership niche as he prepares to hit the hardwood at age 40. 

    However, it's fair to wonder if his allotment of minutes will continue to decline as the Spurs seek to integrate younger, more dynamic players into their backcourt rotation in the months ahead.

