Rob Gronkowski Interrupts Sean Spicer's Press Briefing During White House Visit

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski briefly interrupted a media briefing by White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday during the team's visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

NBC Nightly News passed along a look at Gronkowski's asking Spicer if he needed any help:

Jeremy Diamond‏ of CNN provided further details about the lighthearted encounter:

Gronkowski and the Patriots are at the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons in February. The team famously trailed 28-3 before storming back in the fourth quarter to win 34-28, giving the franchise its fifth championship.

The 27-year-old superstar didn't play in the memorable comeback win due to a back injury. Several of his teammates who were on the field that day opted against attending Wednesday's proceedings with United States President Donald Trump.

Annie Linskey of the Boston Globe relayed the full list:

Quarterback Tom Brady was expected to take part in the festivities, but ESPN's Mike Reiss noted he pulled out Wednesday morning due to "personal family matters:"

It's the second championship trip to the White House for Gronkowski. He previously visited with former U.S. President Barack Obama after the team won Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

