Rob Gronkowski Interrupts Sean Spicer's Press Briefing During White House Visit

Rob Gronkowski Interrupts Sean Spicer's Press Briefing During White House VisitApril 19, 2017
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski briefly interrupted a media briefing by White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday during the team's visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
NBC Nightly News passed along a look at Gronkowski's asking Spicer if he needed any help:
WATCH: @Patriots star @RobGronkowski just interrupted the White House Press Briefing: "Need some help?" https://t.co/D9FyzS0YHJ4/19/2017, 4:38:39 PM
Jeremy Diamond of CNN provided further details about the lighthearted encounter:
GRONK just poked his head in the White House briefing room to ask Spicer if he needed any help. Spicer's a big Patriots fan & loved it4/19/2017, 4:36:06 PM
Gronkowski and the Patriots are at the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons in February. The team famously trailed 28-3 before storming back in the fourth quarter to win 34-28, giving the franchise its fifth championship.
The 27-year-old superstar didn't play in the memorable comeback win due to a back injury. Several of his teammates who were on the field that day opted against attending Wednesday's proceedings with United States President Donald Trump.
Annie Linskey of the Boston Globe relayed the full list:
List of @Patriots not going to WH Bennett Blount Brady Branch Hightower McCourty Long (Maybe White)4/19/2017, 2:09:46 PM
Quarterback Tom Brady was expected to take part in the festivities, but ESPN's Mike Reiss noted he pulled out Wednesday morning due to "personal family matters:"
Tom Brady is not attending White House ceremony today due to "personal family matters." His statement: https://t.co/OIidVZX3VV4/19/2017, 1:33:31 PM
It's the second championship trip to the White House for Gronkowski. He previously visited with former U.S. President Barack Obama after the team won Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.
