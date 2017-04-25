    NFL Mock Draft 2017: Early Predictions for Nation's Top Prospects

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2017

    BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 19: Jamal Adams #33 of the LSU Tigers reacts during a game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Florida won 16-10. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    The modest number of high-end prospects in the 2017 NFL draft means more teams will likely draft based on need and fit rather than taking the best player available this year. That's especially true outside of the top five or 10 picks when those most coveted options will be off the board.

    It's a situation that should make the races for Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year intense because more first-year players will be asked to take on important roles. Of course, the key question is which ones are most prepared to handle the significant workload at this early stage of their career.

    With that in mind, let's check out a complete mock draft for the opening round, which is scheduled for Thursday night in Philadelphia. That's followed by a closer look at an early forecast focused on which prospects will capture the ROY awards next season.

     

    First-Round Mock Draft

    2017 NFL Draft: Pick Projections for Round 1
    PickTeamSelection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersSolomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
    3Chicago BearsJamal Adams, SS, LSU
    4Jacksonville JaguarsJonathan Allen, DT, Alabama
    5Tennessee Titans (from LAR)Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    6New York JetsDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    7Los Angeles ChargersMalik Hooker, FS, Ohio State
    8Carolina PanthersLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    9Cincinnati BengalsReuben Foster, ILB, Alabama
    10Buffalo BillsCorey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    11New Orleans SaintsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    12Cleveland Browns (from PHI)Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    13Arizona CardinalsO.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    14Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    15Indianapolis ColtsHaason Reddick, OLB, Temple
    16Baltimore RavensMike Williams, WR, Clemson
    17Washington RedskinsChristian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
    18Tennessee TitansJohn Ross, WR, Washington
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersMalik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
    20Denver BroncosRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    21Detroit LionsTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    22Miami DolphinsKevin King, CB, Washington
    23New York GiantsJabrill Peppers, SS, Michigan
    24Oakland RaidersTre'Davious White, CB, LSU
    25Houston TexansDeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
    26Seattle SeahawksGarett Bolles, OT, Utah
    27Kansas City ChiefsZach Cunningham, OLB, Vanderbilt
    28Dallas CowboysGareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
    29Green Bay PackersCharles Harris, DE, Missouri
    30Pittsburgh SteelersDavid Njoku, TE, Miami (Fla.)
    31Atlanta FalconsForrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky
    32New Orleans Saints (from NE)Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
    Mock Draft

     

    Early Rookie of the Year Predictions

    Offensive: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU (Carolina Panthers)

    Fournette possesses the potential to make an impact equal to or greater than the one Ezekiel Elliott did with the Dallas Cowboys as a rookie last year. The LSU standout brings an incredible combination of size, power, vision and athleticism with him to the NFL level.

    Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel spoke with multiple scouts about the dynamic rusher. One said he was "head and shoulders above everybody else." Another compared him to Bo Jackson, a two-sport star and one of the greatest pure athletes ever.

    "There's similar things to Bo: size, twitch, explosion, burst, power," the scout said. "I could have written his report as a freshman. It didn't take long to see he was a different bird. He's not normal. Last year he had some of the most dynamic two-yard gains you will ever see."

    Fournette averaged 6.2 yards per carry across 616 attempts with the Tigers. He also registered 42 total touchdowns, including one on a kick return, in 32 games at the collegiate level.

    Putting him on a Panthers offense with Cam Newton would create a nightmare matchup for opposing defenses. Teams would be forced to commit extra assets to the box to protect against the power-rushing attack, which would go a long way to help Newton rebound from a bad passing season in 2016.

    Only one thing could hold Fournette back: injury issues. Will Carroll of SEC Country reported last season the rusher's ankle had developed into a "chronic problem" that needed "constant maintenance." That was surely a red flag as teams went through the medical checks.

    If healthy for all 16 games, Fournette should be a top contender for Rookie of the Year, regardless of where he lands. Playing for the Panthers is the most intriguing option on paper, though.

     

    Defensive: Jamal Adams, SS, LSU (Chicago Bears)

    1. Blake Jarwin_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    2. Ben Gedeon_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    3. Chad Hansen_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    4. Aaron Jones_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    5. Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon

    6. Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17

    7. NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker

    8. What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?

    9. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill?

    10. Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft

    11. Isaiah McKenzie_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    12. ArDarius Stewart_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    13. Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft

    14. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson?

    15. Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer"

    16. Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft

    17. Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL

    18. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    19. Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day

    20. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    21. Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL

    22. Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance

    23. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    24. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    25. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    26. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    27. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    28. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    29. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    30. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    31. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    32. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    33. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    34. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    35. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    36. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    37. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    38. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    39. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    40. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    41. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    42. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    43. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    44. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    45. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    46. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    47. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    48. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    49. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    50. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    51. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    52. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    53. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    54. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    55. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    56. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    57. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    58. Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys

    59. Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz

    60. Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins

    61. Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine

    62. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    63. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    64. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    65. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    66. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    67. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    68. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    69. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    70. Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick

    71. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    72. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    73. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    74. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    75. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    76. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    77. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    78. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    79. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    80. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    81. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    82. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    83. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    84. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    85. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    86. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    87. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    88. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    89. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    90. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    91. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    92. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    93. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    94. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    95. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    96. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    Rookie of the Year triumphs by Adams and Fournette would be a nice statement for LSU football. It's completely within the realm of possibility because both players are among the most NFL-ready prospects in the entire class.

    The Tigers asked Adams to play more in the box last season, and he responded by racking up 76 total tackles, a sack and an interception. One year earlier, he filled a more standard safety role en route to 67 total tackles and four interceptions.

    His ability to do a variety of different things from the safety spot should ease his transition to the professional game. Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post noted the defensive back is placing high expectations on himself, too.

    "Hopefully I can make history," Adams said. "Sean Taylor and Eric Berry are [two of the] highest safeties to be drafted when they went at No. 5. So hopefully I can go in the top four. I plan on being in the Hall of Fame one day. Now that I've moved on from high school and college, that's my goal: to be a Hall of Famer and put on the yellow jacket."

    Adams' well-rounded playmaking ability is a perfect match for the Bears. Chicago finished last in the NFL in 2016 with just 11 takeaways, two fewer than any other team and three times fewer than the league-leading Kansas City Chiefs.

    He'd step right into a massive role in the Bears secondary. While that type of responsibility is sure to come with growing pains, it would also put him in position to put up the type of big numbers necessary to take home the top rookie honor.