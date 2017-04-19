Serena Williams, Fiance Alexis Ohanian Announce Pregnancy with Snapchat Photo

PAUL CROCK/Getty Images

Serena Williams announced on Snapchat on Wednesday that she is 20 weeks pregnant with her first child.

Jarett Wieselman of BuzzFeed News relayed a screenshot of Williams' post:

Williams has since removed the post, per Giri Nathan of Deadspin.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian got engaged in December 2016.

Williams, 35, started off her 2017 season in style when she broke Steffi Graf's Grand Slam record with a triumph over her sister, Venus, in the Australian Open final.

She has since been absent from WTA events.

In March, Williams cited a knee injury as the reason for her withdrawal from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.