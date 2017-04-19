    Serena Williams, Fiance Alexis Ohanian Announce Pregnancy with Snapchat Photo

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2017

    Serena Williams of the US holds up the trophy following her victory over Venus Williams of the US in the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2017. / AFP / PAUL CROCK / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE (Photo credit should read PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images)
    PAUL CROCK/Getty Images

    Serena Williams announced on Snapchat on Wednesday that she is 20 weeks pregnant with her first child.

    Jarett Wieselman of BuzzFeed News relayed a screenshot of Williams' post:

    Williams has since removed the post, per Giri Nathan of Deadspin.

    The 23-time Grand Slam champion and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian got engaged in December 2016.

    Williams, 35, started off her 2017 season in style when she broke Steffi Graf's Grand Slam record with a triumph over her sister, Venus, in the Australian Open final.

    She has since been absent from WTA events.

    In March, Williams cited a knee injury as the reason for her withdrawal from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.