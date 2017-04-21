NFL Mock Draft 2017: 1st-Round Projections and Riskiest Prospects

David K Purdy/Getty Images

Less than a week stands between 32 NFL franchises and the NFL draft, but some of this year's riskiest prospects figure to be on edge when the first night of the proceedings roll around Thursday.

This year, that group includes a slew of signal-callers, several high-profile running backs and a former Heisman Trophy finalist whose best position in the NFL remains a mystery.

So, as the annual selection extravaganza inches closer, here's a fresh first-round mock draft complete with a focus on this year's most polarizing prospects:

2017 NFL Mock Draft (Round 1) Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, EDGE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford 3 Chicago Bears Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (via Los Angeles Rams) Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 6 New York Jets Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 7 Los Angeles Chargers Jamal Adams, S, LSU 8 Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 9 Cincinnati Bengals Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 11 New Orleans Saints Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State 12 Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia Eagles) Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 13 Arizona Cardinals Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech 14 Philadelphia Eagles (via Minnesota Vikings) Derek Barnett, EDGE, Tennessee 15 Indianapolis Colts Garett Bolles, OT, Utah 16 Baltimore Ravens O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 17 Washington Redskins Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 18 Tennessee Titans Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 20 Denver Broncos Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton, EDGE, Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky 23 New York Giants Ryan Ramczyk, OG, Wisconsin 24 Oakland Raiders Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 25 Houston Texans Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 26 Seattle Seahawks Kevin King, CB, Washington 27 Kansas City Chiefs Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida 28 Dallas Cowboys Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado 29 Green Bay Packers T.J. Watt, EDGE, Wisconsin 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan 31 Atlanta Falcons Charles Harris, EDGE, Missouri 32 New Orleans Saints (via New England Patriots) Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt Author's Projections

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson? Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer" Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency? Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver? Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt? Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land? Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land? The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land? Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks? Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys? Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016 Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI? NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony? Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors? Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era? Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting' Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota" Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016? Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey Insider Buzz: Stanford's Solomon Thomas Looking Like Top-10 Talent Jackson vs. Garcon: Redskins Are Facing Difficult 2017 Free Agent Decision Simms' Hidden Truth: Falcons Use of Julio Jones Too Dynamic for NE to Shut Down Insider Buzz: Chiefs' Chris Ballard Emerging as Favorite for Colts' GM Job

Patrick Mahomes' stock has been skyrocketing for weeks now, and it appears several first-round teams in need of future franchise quarterbacks have circled the Texas Tech gunslinger as a possible target.

Just take it from Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, who pointed to the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs as interested parties:

But despite his ascending profile, Mahomes remains something of a risk in the first round since he's coming from a quarterback-friendly Air Raid system at Texas Tech that masked some of his flaws.

Now, that's not completely fair to Mahomes considering he could only play within the confines of the scheme he was surrounded by, but the fact remains that he'll have to refine his approach from the pocket as he transitions to life at the next level.

As The Ringer's Danny Kelly wrote: "Mahomes frequently makes off-balance throws and lets the ball fly from an awkward arm angle. Based on his college performance, we still have no idea if he'll be able to function within the constraints of an NFL offense."

There's no doubting Mahomes' raw arm talent, but he'll need to polish his arsenal quite a bit in order to reach his potential if a team like Arizona tabs him to lead its offense for years to come.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson? Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer" Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency? Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver? Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt? Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land? Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land? The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land? Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks? Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys? Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016 Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI? NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony? Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors? Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era? Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting' Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota" Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016? Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey Insider Buzz: Stanford's Solomon Thomas Looking Like Top-10 Talent Jackson vs. Garcon: Redskins Are Facing Difficult 2017 Free Agent Decision Simms' Hidden Truth: Falcons Use of Julio Jones Too Dynamic for NE to Shut Down Insider Buzz: Chiefs' Chris Ballard Emerging as Favorite for Colts' GM Job

Dalvin Cook is one of the most talented running backs in this year's class, but a flurry of red flags have cropped up regarding his long-term viability in the pros.

First and foremost, there are the injury concerns.

Not only was Cook bothered by hamstring injuries during his time with the Seminoles, he also underwent shoulder surgery a year ago—which represented the continuation of a troublesome trend. As Tomahawk Nation's David Visser noted at the time, Cook also had surgery on his front left labrum in high school and front right labrum in 2014.

Cook also has a history of legal issues that could give prospective employers pause.

Although he's never been convicted of a crime, ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco noted Cook "was charged with criminal mischief in June 2014 after he was one of several players involved in an alleged shooting with a BB gun that caused property damage."

Cook also received a citation in 2014 stemming from his mistreatment of three pit bull puppies that were chained together, according to Sports Illustrated's Andy Staples.

Most recently, the 21-year-old was accused of punching a woman outside a bar. He was later found not guilty.

With a litany of questions to answer regarding his ability to perform on the field and stay out of trouble off it, Cook could be in for an interesting draft night as action unfolds in the City of Brotherly Love.

Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan

Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson? Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer" Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency? Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver? Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt? Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land? Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land? The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land? Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks? Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys? Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016 Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI? NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony? Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors? Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era? Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting' Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota" Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016? Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey Insider Buzz: Stanford's Solomon Thomas Looking Like Top-10 Talent Jackson vs. Garcon: Redskins Are Facing Difficult 2017 Free Agent Decision Simms' Hidden Truth: Falcons Use of Julio Jones Too Dynamic for NE to Shut Down Insider Buzz: Chiefs' Chris Ballard Emerging as Favorite for Colts' GM Job

Jabrill Peppers is an athletic specimen. That much is clear.

What's less apparent is where the former Michigan defensive hybrid is going to line up at the next level following stints at cornerback, safety and linebacker with the Wolverines.

As a result of that constant shuffle, Peppers remains rather devoid of polish.

"He's raw when it comes to the intricacies of any one position," Miller wrote. "Peppers had just one college interception, and it came on a tipped ball. The team drafting Peppers must have an imagination to project him forward and patience to let him grow on the job."

However, it appears one team would be willing to roll the dice on Peppers' upside if he falls to the end of the first round.

According to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert "plans to pull the trigger on the best available cornerback or safety with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft."

Furthermore, Kinkhabwala added Colbert "loves" Peppers.

The Steelers have the developmental staff in place necessary to maximize Peppers' potential in time, but patience will have to be exercised when it comes to short-term performance as he adjusts to life in the NFL.