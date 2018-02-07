4-Star WR Devon Williams Commits to USC over Oregon

Chris Trevino , 247Sports

Devon Williams, a 4-star wide receiver from Lancaster, California, announced Wednesday he's headed to USC in the fall of 2018, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

A standout at Antelope Valley High School, Williams emerged as a two-way force who thrived at quarterback and safety but is projected to play at wide receiver. Thanks to that versatile prowess, he graded out as 247Sports' 40th-ranked player overall and sixth-ranked receiver among all 2018 recruits.

He's also the No. 6 player, regardless of position, in the state of California.

Per 247Sports, Williams chose USC over Oregon, Alabama and Utah, all of whom offered him scholarships and recruited him heavily.

At 6'4" and 200 pounds, it doesn't take Williams long to stand out on tape. Not only is he electric in the open field, but he has quick hips that allow him to break on the ball with remarkable ease for a player his size.

And while his route running could still use some polish, Williams can morph into a blur once he gets his hands on the ball beyond the line of scrimmage.

But, as Scout.com's Greg Biggins noted, it's not hard to also see Williams—who has played on both sides of the ball—as a potential game-changer on defense moving forward.

"He's a fluid athlete with a lot of range on defense and covers a ton of ground," Biggins wrote. "It's easy to envision him playing at about 6-4, 225-230 pounds in a few years as an every down 'backer who can blitz off the edge, play in space and drop in coverage."

To this point, Williams has shown a willingness to line up wherever he's needed most.

"I honestly don't have a preference between offense or defense, I'll play anywhere," Williams said, per Biggins. "I just want to play, whatever gets me on the field fastest is what I want to play. I just love football so wherever my team needs me, I'll do it."

Now headed to the Trojans, Williams will have to sit down with head coach Clay Helton and identify his position of best fit.

That may be a lengthy process considering Williams can help USC at several positions on both sides of the ball, but his frame at present would seem to lend itself better to receiver or safety as he eyes accelerated development that primes him for a future in the NFL.