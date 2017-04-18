Mike Conley Buys 500 Tickets to Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game 3 for Fan Giveaway

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

NBA playoff tickets are not always easy to come by, but a few hundred Memphis Grizzlies fans won't even have to pay for Thursday's Game 3 battle against the San Antonio Spurs.

As the team announced Tuesday, star point guard Mike Conley bought 500 tickets for the Game 3 tilt as a way to thank the fans. He will hand out the tickets following practice Wednesday.

Conley has been in Memphis for 10 years and has led the team to the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons.

Considering he signed a $153 million contract to remain with the organization last summer, he can clearly afford a few extra tickets.

The Grizzlies enter Thursday trailing San Antonio 2-0 in the first-round series after losing the first two games by a combined 43 points. After posting a 24-17 record at home this season, however, the squad will hope for more success at FedEx Forum.