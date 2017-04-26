Projections for College Basketball's Top Transfers in 2017-18

0 of 9

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

A major prize from the annual college basketball transfer season just went off the market Tuesday with the news that former California guard Charlie Moore will play for Kansas, per Scout.com's Evan Daniels.

He joins former Memphis standouts Dedric and K.J. Lawson as players the Jayhawks have picked up via the transfer wire, helping beef up their roster for the 2018-19 season after sitting out this upcoming term.

Transfer acquisitions have become almost as important as high school and junior college additions in college basketball, with more and more high-profile players opting to switch colleges midway through their careers for a better opportunity.

Most are required to sit out a year, per NCAA transfer rules, though players who complete their degrees are able to move without any penalty and can feature right away.

There are hundreds of players who made notable contributions for one team in 2016-17 but are in the process of finding a new squad for 2017-18, and we've picked out the best of the best of those who haven't finalized their decision.

Where will they end up? Check out our predictions for their next destination.