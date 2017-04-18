Wounded Veterans Earl Granville and Jose Sanchez Complete Boston Marathon

Two wounded veterans embodied the fighting spirit of Patriots' Day by finishing the Boston Marathon on Monday.

As captured above by ABC News, former Army Staff Sgt. Earl Granville carried a woman across the Boston Marathon's finish line.

According to WNEP.com's Bill Michlowski, Granville lost his leg during his third deployment in Afghanistan in 2008. He not only ran the marathon with his prosthetic leg but also assisted a fellow participant while brandishing an American flag.

Jose Luis Sanchez, a Marine sergeant who lost a leg while deployed in Afghanistan, wielded the U.S. flag for all 26.2 miles.

As he told WBZ's David Wade, via Andrea Courtois, his main motivation was to lift up others:





It's safe to say he and Granville succeeded on that front.

[Twitter, Instagram]