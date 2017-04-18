Pirates' Josh Harrison Gets Hits by Pitch in 4 Consecutive Plate Appearances

Josh Harrison endured two painful days at the plate, but at least he's reaching base.

In the span of two games, the Pittsburgh Pirates infielder was hit by a pitch four consecutive times. His legs must attract baseballs, because Jon Lester, Justin Grimm and Lance Lynn (twice) all pegged him there.

As noted by Michael Clair of MLB.com's Cut 4, Harrison joins Craig Biggio (2000) and Jon Jay (2014) as the only players in the last 80 years to get tagged twice in two straight games.

Some hitters welcome the sore path to first base; Brandon Guyer led MLB with 31 hit-by-pitches in just 345 plate appearances last season. Harrison, however, does not crowd the plate or have a history of sacrificing his body. Hit six times in 12 games, he has already topped last year's mark (five) over 131 contests and is one bean ball away from matching a career high.

The bizarre stretch has amplified his on-base percentage to .378 despite hitting .263 with one walk.

[Michael Clair]