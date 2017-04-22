Barcelona's 5 Greatest Modern El Clasico Moments

1 of 5

While this year's fight is all about domestic dominance, there are often occasions when Barcelona and Real Madrid are battling it out to be the cream of Europe, too.

That was the setting in 2011, with both sides in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League and the first leg at the Bernabeu. Barca won the title that season, four points ahead of Real, but there was the chance of more silverware ahead for one in the final of European competition.

A tight, bad-tempered game in Madrid looked to be heading for a goalless result in the first leg, but then Lionel Messi took over.

Two goals in the last 15 minutes gave Barca what turned out to be an unassailable lead heading into the return leg at the Camp Nou, and the No. 10 was at his scintillating best for the second goal in particular; taking possession midway inside the Real half, he simply left defender after defender for dead and rolled in the killer second.

A 1-1 scoreline sent Barcelona through to the final, where they beat Manchester United 3-1 at Wembley, with Messi again playing a pivotal role.