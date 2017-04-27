    2017 NFL Draft Order: Complete Listing of Every 1st-Round Selection

    The NFL offseason's version of Christmas has finally arrived.

    After months of preparation, preview articles, pro days and rumors, the 2017 NFL draft starts Thursday. Here is one quick reminder of the first-round order as it approaches, as well as a look at a few intriguing selections.

    While plenty of first-round picks will be expected to make an immediate and long-lasting impact for their teams, these intriguing selections were chosen because the teams were deemed only a talented player or two away from legitimately contending.

              

    Draft Order

    PickNFL Team
    1Cleveland Browns
    2San Francisco 49ers
    3Chicago Bears
    4Jacksonville Jaguars
    5Tennessee Titans (from LAR)
    6New York Jets
    7Los Angeles Chargers
    8Carolina Panthers
    9Cincinnati Bengals
    10Buffalo Bills
    11New Orleans Saints
    12Cleveland Browns (from PHI)
    13Arizona Cardinals
    14Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)
    15Indianapolis Colts
    16Baltimore Ravens
    17Washington
    18Tennessee Titans
    19Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    20Denver Broncos
    21Detroit Lions
    22Miami Dolphins
    23New York Giants
    24Oakland Raiders
    25Houston Texans
    26Seattle Seahawks
    27Kansas City Chiefs
    28Dallas Cowboys
    29Green Bay Packers
    30Pittsburgh Steelers
    31Atlanta Falcons
    32New Orleans Saints (from NE)

           

    Intriguing Selections 

    No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars

    The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't made the playoffs since the 2007 season and were just 3-13 in 2016, but there are building blocks in place.

    The defense showed potential at sixth in the league in yards allowed per game in 2016. What's more, there are playmakers at wide receiver with Allen Hurns and Allen Robinson even if quarterback Blake Bortles is yet to fully deliver on the elevated expectations that surrounded him when he entered the league as the No. 3 pick in 2014.

    If Jacksonville adds some impact players in the draft, it isn't difficult to envision it competing in the AFC South.

    It could, in theory, turn to another young quarterback, but it is probably too soon to give up on Bortles. Elsewhere, the running game was just 22nd in the league in yards per game last year behind an offensive line Football Outsiders ranked as the 27th-best run-blocking unit in football last year.

    There aren't any offensive linemen in this draft who immediately stand out as candidates to be the No. 4 pick, but running backs such as Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey could all be available. 

    Pairing one of those rookies with an offensive lineman later in the draft could bolster a running game that featured 3.6 yards per carry for T.J. Yeldon and 3.8 yards per carry for Chris Ivory last year.

                      

    No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers

    The competitive window for the Los Angeles Chargers with quarterback Philip Rivers is limited considering he is 35 years old. Los Angeles could go with a young quarterback at No. 7 and have Rivers mentor him, but that wouldn't immediately help a team with plenty of talented players.

    Joey Bosa was last season's Defensive Rookie of the Year, and running back Melvin Gordon bounced back with 997 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground in 13 games after just 3.5 yards per carry as a rookie.

    Rather than addressing the offense, the Chargers can look to the secondary with the No. 7 pick after they were an abysmal 20th in the league in passing yards allowed per game last year.

    Ohio State's Malik Hooker, LSU's Jamal Adams and Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore all stand out as potential selections depending on what the teams ahead of the Chargers do with their picks.

    An improved defensive backfield behind Bosa paired with the offensive combination of Rivers, Gordon and a healthy Keenan Allen is a recipe for contention.

                

    No. 8 Carolina Panthers

    The Carolina Panthers are only a season removed from a Super Bowl appearance and still have quarterback Cam Newton in his prime at age 27. Landing an impactful talent near the top of the draft should help them return to relevancy after going 6-10 in 2016.

    The passing game can probably wait until the later rounds with wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and tight end Greg Olsen in the fold, but the defense and rushing attack are both options at No. 8.

    Running back Jonathan Stewart is 30 years old with plenty of mileage on his legs. Drafting a running back here after Stewart posted just 3.8 yards per carry in 2016 would take some of the pressure off Newton.

    Fournette is exactly the type of physical back who can convert the short-yardage situations Newton is often asked to with his sneaks and power runs, but Rob Rang of CBS Sports pointed to McCaffrey as an option:

    Though he is far from the only one to blame for Carolina's woes on offense, the Panthers' slip last season in running the ball puts the spotlight once again on Jonathan Stewart's struggles with durability. The 13th overall pick of the 2008 draft has only played in 16 regular season games three times over his nine-year career and not since 2011. Pairing him with a dynamic runner, receiver and returner like McCaffrey could be the perfect fit.

    However, defense is also a concern after the Panthers finished 26th in the league in points allowed per game and 21st in yards allowed.

    The fact a Carolina team looking to return to the Super Bowl could be choosing between helping Newton or addressing the other side of the ball so early in the draft makes this one of the most intriguing picks.