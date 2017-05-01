NBA Draft 2017: Underrated Prospects Who Will Rise During Predraft Process

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The projected top picks receive the majority of the press leading up to the NBA draft, and rightly so.

After all, players such as Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Malik Monk, Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum and De'Aaron Fox will be expected to develop into All-Stars at the next level, capable of carrying their respective teams deep into the playoffs when they hit their prime.

Such is the blessing and the curse of being a top-10 pick.

However, there are plenty of prospects in this year's class who have the talent to be regular contributors for contenders at the NBA level.

With that in mind, here is a look at a few underrated prospects who will rise before June 22's draft.

Oregon's Jordan Bell checked in at No. 36 on Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman's big board after the college basketball national championship game, suggesting he could be an early second-round pick.

Career-highs of 10.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game as a junior were nice, but it was his play in the NCAA tournament that stood out and provided him momentum heading into the predraft process.

With Chris Boucher nursing an injury, Bell stepped in and helped lead the Ducks to the Final Four with double-doubles against Iona, Michigan, Kansas and eventual national champion North Carolina. He also impressed in the win over Kansas with eight blocks as a defensive enforcer at the rim.

The athleticism and leaping ability that allowed him to block 2.3 shots a night at 6'9" and dominate the Jayhawks will test well. It will also help him continue his ascension, as Shams Charania of The Vertical wrote "NBA executives believe the 6'9" Bell helped his draft stock in the NCAA tournament with his activity and toughness."

Bell's performance in the Big Dance was no fluke, and he will prove as much before the draft.

D.J. Wilson, Michigan

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Wasserman ranked the 6'10" D.J. Wilson No. 42 after the NCAA tournament, but the Michigan product will build on that moving forward.

His versatility immediately jumps out because of his ability to extend his game beyond the three-point line, handle the ball and swat shots on the defensive end. Wilson can also play multiple positions and has the length to defend shooters near the rim or on the perimeter if needed.

Former Michigan assistant coach LaVall Jordan talked about Wilson's jump, per Nicole Auerbach of USA Today: "You could tell he'd be a good shooter for his position. He just had to get more physical and embrace contact. That was the big thing."

Embracing contact will be critical at the NBA level, and his ability to do so led to significant statistical strides as a junior:

D.J. Wilson's College Per-Game Stats Season Points Rebounds Blocks Field-Goal Percentage Three-Point Percentage 2014-15 0.4 1.2 0.6 25.0 0.0 2015-16 2.9 0.8 0.4 47.4 33.3 2016-17 11.0 5.3 1.5 53.8 37.3 Source: ESPN.com

Wilson also demonstrated the propensity to handle pressure in the NCAA tournament with double-digit scoring totals in all three of the Wolverines' games, including 19 points in a narrow 92-91 victory over Oklahoma State.

His ability to do so many things will catch the eye of NBA scouts during the predraft process.

Jaron Blossomgame, Clemson

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Wasserman ranked Jaron Blossomgame No. 43 on his big board, but the Clemson star will rise before the draft.

There is plenty to like about Blossomgame's game. He is a potentially elite scorer given the 18.7 points a night he averaged as a junior in 2015-16 and the 17.7 per game he poured in as a senior.

He is also a double-double threat and averaged as many as 8.2 rebounds a night at the collegiate level as a versatile 6'7" forward. Blossomgame can defend multiple positions (which will stand out in predraft scrimmages and defensive drills) and isn't afraid to mix it up against bigger opponents down low when battling on the glass.

However, one thing jumps out as a potential red flag, but it is also the reason Blossomgame will have a legitimate chance to move up boards before the draft arrives.

He shot a blistering 44.6 percent from three-point range as a junior, but that plummeted to 25.5 percent as a senior. The question will be which version of Blossomgame's outside shooting is the real thing, which is a concern but also an opportunity.

If he demonstrates he can be effective from deep during the predraft process, he will provide the important answer. That, in turn, will bolster his stock.