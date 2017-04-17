Cleveland Police Increase Pacers vs. Cavaliers Security Due to Facebook Killer

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have increased security for Monday night's Game 2 matchup against the Indiana Pacers with the "Facebook killer" still at large, according to Kevin Johnson of USA Today.

"People probably won't notice anything different, but for every one uniformed officer there will probably be three (plainclothes officers) roaming through the crowd to look for anything unusual," said Stephen Loomis, the president of the Cleveland police union.

"We have all the usual security plans in place for the Cavs game and above that," Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams added. "Everybody will be safe coming to the Cavs game."

Steve Stephens, the alleged Facebook killer, is the subject of a national manhunt after he uploaded a video to Facebook that showed Robert Godwin Sr. being shot in the head and killed in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon, according to Emily Shapiro of ABC News.

Stephens claimed to have committed additional murders, according to police, though no other victims have been found. He is being pursued on the charge of aggravated murder.

The Cavaliers and Pacers are set to play at Quicken Loans Arena on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. The Cavaliers won Game 1, 109-108.