    Boston Marathon 2017 Results: Men and Women's Top Finishers on Patriots' Day

    Geoffrey Kirui, of Kenya, leads Galen Rupp, of the United States, and the rest of the field along the course of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    Steven Senne/Associated Press
    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2017

    Kenya swept the Boston Marathon on Monday morning, with Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat winning the men's and women's divisions, respectively, in their race debuts.

    Kirui held off a stiff challenge from the United States' Galen Rupp, who stayed close to the eventual winner over the first 22 miles. Kirui pulled away down the stretch, however, ultimately winning by 22 seconds. He also became the first Kenyan man to win the race since Wesley Korir was the champion in 2012, per John Powers of the Boston Globe.

    The Boston Globe showed him crossing the finish line:

    And the Boston Marathon showed him hoisting his trophy:

    Despite Rupp's falling just short in the end, it was an excellent day for the United States men, as the country placed six runners in the top 10:

    Boston Marathon: Men's Results
    PlaceRunnerTimeCountry
    1Kirui, Geoffrey2:09:37KEN
    2Rupp, Galen2:09:58USA
    3Osako, Suguru2:10:28JPN
    4Biwott, Shadrack2:12:08USA
    5Chebet, Wilson2:12:35KEN
    6Abdirahman, Abdi2:12:45USA
    7Maiyo, Augustus K.2:13:16USA
    8Sefir, Dino2:14:26ETH
    9Puskedra, Luke2:14:45USA
    10Ward, Jared2:15:28USA
    Source: BAA.org

    On the women's side, Kiplagat was dominant, winning by just under a minute over Bahrain's Rose Chelimo. She also added to her impressive resume after previously winning in London, New York City and Los Angeles.

    The Boston Marathon showed Kiplagat crossing the finish line:

    "When I was running, my body was feeling good," Kiplagat told the Associated Press (via USA Today). "I tried to push more, hard and I saw my (rivals) were not picking up the pace."

    The United States had two finishers in the top 10, including Jordan Hasay in third and Desiree Linden in fourth. You can see the women's top-10 results below:

    Boston Marathon: Women's Results
    PlaceRunnerTimeCountry
    1Kiplagat, Edna2:21:52KEN
    2Chelimo, Rose2:22:51BRN
    3Hasay, Jordan2:23:00USA
    4Linden, Desiree2:25:06USA
    5Cherono, Gladys2:27:20KEN
    6Kipketer, Valentine2:29:35KEN
    7Deba, Buzunesh2:30:58ETH
    8Kosgei, Brigid2:31:48KEN
    9Nukuri, Diane2:32:24BDI
    10Aga, Ruti2:33:26ETH
    Source: BAA.org

    It was the first time since 1991 that the United States placed two women in the top four, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN).  

