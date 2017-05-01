4-Star Prospect Jevon Holland Commits to Oregon, Continues Ducks' Recruiting Run

Photo credit: Scout.com

Oregon added another potential impact player to the 2018 class Monday in Jevon Holland.

The 4-star athlete announced his decision on Twitter:

The commitment is the seventh the Ducks received in the past few days.

"The biggest thing for me is I feel I can really thrive at Oregon as a student, as an athlete and grow as a young man," Holland explained, per Greg Biggins of Scout.com. "This 2018 class is special, I'm telling you, it's a movement right now. Everyone is excited about what is going on there and I can't wait to be a part of that."

According to Scout.com, Holland is the No. 131 overall player in the country and the No. 7 athlete, which shows his raw ability even without a defined position.

At 6'1", 170 pounds with good speed and impressive agility, he could succeed at a variety of spots on the field, even after he was recruited as a safety. He is especially dangerous with the ball in his hands to turn any play into a potential touchdown. This could make him effective as a receiver or returner on special teams.

However, the most likely spot for Holland is in the defensive secondary, either as a cornerback or safety. He has good instincts at those spots with the closing speed necessary to stay with most opposing receivers.

Although he will need to improve his technique, the upside is there for him to make a significant contribution for the pass defense.

Of course with Holland's versatility, his future could depend on the team needs over the next few years.

Oregon needs a lot of help on the defensive side of the ball and the young prospect likely has a chance to earn early playing time in the secondary.

While a redshirt season could be useful to add bulk and hone his craft at a single position, the Ducks could use contributions from anyone with talent and might try to get him onto the field as soon as possible.