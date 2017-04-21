Miguel Cabrera Exits Game vs. Twins with Groin Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera suffered a groin injury that caused him to leave Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins.



Per the Tigers' official Twitter account, Cabrera was officially diagnosed with a right groin strain and will be re-evaluated before Saturday's game.

Cabrera has been one of the most consistent hitters in baseball in his career, making any extended absence a blow for the Tigers.

The 33-year-old has gone to 11 All-Star Games, won two MVP awards, four batting titles, seven Silver Slugger awards and has earned MVP votes in each of his first 14 seasons in the league.

In what was considered somewhat of a down year for him, Cabrera finished 2016 with 38 home runs, 108 RBI and a .316 batting average.

So far in 2017, the first baseman has a .226/.339/.434 slash line with three home runs entering Friday's game.

Although injuries haven't kept him off the field too often in his career—he has appeared in at least 148 games in 12 of the last 13 years—he has been slowed by a variety of them. A back issue forced him out of the World Baseball Classic and parts of spring training, seemingly causing problems at the start of the regular season.

The Tigers want to make sure he is close to 100 percent so he can return to being one of the top hitters of his generation.

While the versatile Andrew Romine can handle the position if needed, the entire Detroit lineup will need to chip in to replace Cabrera's production while he is out.