Ohio State Fan with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Scores TD in Spring Game

Ohio State Buckeyes fan Jacob Jarvis got to live out a dream Saturday.

Head coach Urban Meyer inserted the teenager, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, for the final play of his team's spring game. Jarvis evaded Buckeyes defenders, taking a handoff to the house as Ohio Stadium roared.

The touchdown capped a 44-31 victory for the Scarlet team over the Gray team, and players from both sides celebrated with Jarvis in the end zone.

Props to Ohio State for the gesture.

[h/t For The Win, Twitter]