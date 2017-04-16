Ohio State Fan with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Scores TD in Spring Game

    College Football logoCollege Football

    Ohio State Buckeyes fan Jacob Jarvis got to live out a dream Saturday.

    Head coach Urban Meyer inserted the teenager, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, for the final play of his team's spring game. Jarvis evaded Buckeyes defenders, taking a handoff to the house as Ohio Stadium roared.

    The touchdown capped a 44-31 victory for the Scarlet team over the Gray team, and players from both sides celebrated with Jarvis in the end zone.

    Props to Ohio State for the gesture.

