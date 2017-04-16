Ohio State Fan with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Scores TD in Spring Game
Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork
No one's stopping Jacob Jarvis on this game-winning @OhioStateFB TD run. Look at that face! https://t.co/73P0UeQloA4/15/2017, 6:45:50 PM
Ohio State Buckeyes fan Jacob Jarvis got to live out a dream Saturday.
Head coach Urban Meyer inserted the teenager, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, for the final play of his team's spring game. Jarvis evaded Buckeyes defenders, taking a handoff to the house as Ohio Stadium roared.
The touchdown capped a 44-31 victory for the Scarlet team over the Gray team, and players from both sides celebrated with Jarvis in the end zone.
Props to Ohio State for the gesture.
Austin Ward @AWardESPN
Such a cool moment with Ohio State putting in Jacob Jarvis for the final spring-game TD. I'll have more on this story coming after postgame. https://t.co/hqdW391QdE4/15/2017, 6:55:31 PM
