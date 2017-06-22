76ers Select Markelle Fultz No. 1 Overall in 2017 NBA Draft After Celtics Trade

76ers Select Markelle Fultz No. 1 Overall in 2017 NBA Draft After Celtics TradeJune 22, 2017
Markelle Fultz is officially a Philadelphia 76er. The Washington point guard was taken No. 1 overall as expected Thursday, kicking off the 2017 NBA draft in fine form.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
The Sixers take Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick! https://t.co/tfQVF4y0Xe2017-6-22 23:40:33
Fultz, 18, averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game in his lone season at Washington. While the Huskies failed to have much team success, Fultz became a third-team All-American selection and was named to the All-Pac-12 first team.
The attire for each draftee is always a topic of discussion on draft night, and Fultz's footwear created some buzz:
B/R Kicks @br_kicks
Markelle Fultz at the #NBADraft in shoes made out of basketballs 🏀 📸 @darrenrovell https://t.co/EY8WbArMIi2017-6-22 23:18:22
Scout's Evan Daniels noted how far Fultz has come:
Evan Daniels @EvanDaniels
In October 2014, Markelle Fultz didn't have a scholarship offer & hadn't played varsity. 3 years later he's the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft2017-6-22 23:40:30
Sixers forwards Robert Covington, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid welcomed their new teammate, while Kevin Durant chimed in as well:
Robert Covington @Holla_At_Rob33
Welcome to the crew @MarkelleF2017-6-22 23:42:43
Ben Simmons @BenSimmons25
👏🏼👏🏼2017-6-22 23:41:10
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
According to Sixers fans, the new nickname is the "FEDS" (Fultz, Embiid, Dario, Simmons).. the FEDS are coming 🔥🔥🔥#TheProcess2017-6-22 23:48:12
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
The number #1 pick comes from PG county. Haha we are on a roll! Congrats to the legend Markelle2017-6-22 23:44:51
Here's how others reacted to the pick:
Sahal Abdi @sAbdi28
Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz and Dario Saric for the next 3-4 years. https://t.co/fyBsVuNwKH2017-6-22 23:41:33
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Markelle Fultz is the 3rd player from @pac12 to go No. 1 overall, joining a pair of UCLA legends. https://t.co/BOEThg49JW2017-6-22 23:40:23
Jeff Skversky 6abc @JeffSkversky
#1 Picks in Sixers History: 🏀 2017: Markelle Fultz 🏀 2016: Ben Simmons 🏀 1996: Allen Iverson 🏀 1973: Doug Collins #Sixers #MarkelleFultz https://t.co/EE4VLepcAF2017-6-22 23:42:21
The Sixers made a foundational change to their rebuilding effort in moving up for Fultz, sending the Boston Celtics the No. 3 overall selection and a future first-round pick to move up two spots. Fultz will join Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the latter the No. 1 overall pick a year ago, to form what Philly hopes will be a process-fulfilling Big Three.
"Embiid, he and I have been talking before when I was in college," Fultz said, per the Associated Press (via Los Angeles Times). "He's a cool guy. He's giving me tips and pointers and he's pretty funny, so when I saw that it was pretty cool and pretty funny. I'm pretty happy that the players here want me to come here."
Fultz competed with UCLA guard Lonzo Ball and Kansas swingman Josh Jackson for the top overall pick honors. Most had pegged Fultz as the favorite throughout the process, but Ball's star power after his brilliant freshman season with the Bruins caused some pause. Ball, thanks in part to his father, LaVar, is an instantly marketable star who already has the big-city shine of Los Angeles.
Fultz has been quieter by comparison, going about his business on a bad Washington team while flashing an all-around game that makes him an excellent modern prospect. His 41.3 percent rate from three-point range comes without any of Ball's shot hitches, and his 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game help project him as a solid defender.
"I'm a competitor, so anybody that's in front of me, I'm going to try to take them out," Fultz said, per the Associated Press (via USA Today). "Lonzo is a great guard, so we're both competing for the same position. Stepping on the court, I'm going to try and beat him in everything I do, if that's tying my shoe faster or anything."
Sixers fans eagerly anticipated Thursday night as the franchise added the kind of player who can truly make the process a success.
The 76ers are likely in for another year or two of continued rebuilding, but the team appears to have the kind of young core that could potentially deliver a fourth NBA title.