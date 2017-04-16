Giants LF Jarrett Parker Breaks Collarbone After Crashing into Wall During Catch

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

San Francisco Giants left fielder Jarrett Parker broke his right collarbone Saturday after slamming into the outfield wall while robbing DJ LeMahieu of a potential extra-base hit.

"I had no idea that ball was even catchable," Giants pitcher Matt Moore told Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle. "It was smoked off the bat, and to see him just stay locked in on that, hats off to him. I'm terribly sorry he's going to deal with that. Hopefully it's a speedy recovery for him. It sucks when something like that happens."

On Sunday, the Giants announced Parker was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

The Colorado Rockies would go on to win the game 5-0 though Parker's catch kept the Rockies from blowing the game wide open in the fourth inning.

"You know you are all in when you make a play like that," Giants manager Bruce Bochy told ESPN. "You're focused. I had no idea he was going to catch that ball. To see him stay locked in was a hats-off moment to him and a huge play, it kept us in the game."

Parker, 28, is hitting .143 with two RBI in nine games for the Giants this season. He had earned more playing time with Mac Williamson also injured but is now likely facing a long stint on the disabled list. That leaves Chris Marrero, Aaron Hill, Kelby Tomlinson and Orlando Calixte as potential replacements in left field.



The team could also eventually turn to Melvin Upton Jr., though he's not ready to play yet, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, who also noted that Michael Morse is at least a week away from returning from injury.

In other words, with Parker shelved, the Giants may turn to a platoon in left field until one of the aforementioned players seizes the starting role.

