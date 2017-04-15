    Boston Celtics logoBoston Celtics

    Isaiah Thomas' Sister Killed in One-Car Accident in Washington

    BOSTON, MA - MARCH 22: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics gets introduced in the starting line up before the game against the Indiana Pacers on March 22, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2017

    The sister of Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas was killed in a single-car accident Saturday morning in Federal Way, Washington. 

    According to the News Tribune's Craig SailorChyna J. Thomas, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident after the 1998 Toyota Camry careened into a barrier after the car drifted into the shoulder. 

    "That vaulted the vehicle head-on into the sign post," State Patrol spokesman Trooper Nick King said, per Sailor. 

    According to Washington State Patrol, Thomas was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. 

    "We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas," the Celtics said in a statement Saturday, according to ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg. "The thoughts and prayers of the entire Celtics organization are with Isaiah and his family." 

    Thomas and the Celtics are scheduled to open their first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden. 

    Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported members of Thomas' inner circle will head to Boston on Sunday morning to be with the point guard.

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    get the App on the App Storeget the App on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 