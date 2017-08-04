4-Star DE Prospect Christian Latu Commits to Alabama over USC, Others

Photo Credit: Scout

Alabama added an imposing presence to their future defensive line Friday when defensive end Cameron Latu announced he has joined their 2018 recruiting class:

Latu, who is 6'5" and 236 pounds, is a 4-star prospect, per Scout, and the No. 115 overall player, No. 4 weak-side defensive end and No. 1 defensive end in Utah in his class.

He attracted attention from some of the best schools in the country, and Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, Nebraska, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin, among others, were all on Scout's list of interested schools at some point during the recruiting process.

He initially committed to BYU but tweeted he was reopening his recruitment in January.

Hudl shared a look at some of his highlights:

Latu's physicality jumps out, but he also possesses enough burst around the edge to get to the quarterback on passing downs. He is versatile enough to blitz or stuff the rushing attack, which should allow him to develop into a three-down defensive lineman during the course of his college career.

Greg Powers of Scout noted, "Latu possesses an outstanding frame and showed a consistently fast get-off at the snap."

He now takes that fast get-off to Alabama and will look to parlay his potential and talent into a productive collegiate career against SEC offenses.