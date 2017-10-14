4-Star DT Prospect Coynis Miller Commits to Auburn over Alabama, Florida, More

Credit: Scout.com

Four-star defensive tackle Coynis Miller announced Saturday he will suit up for the Auburn Tigers when the 2018 college football season opens.

Keith Niebuhr of 247Sports first relayed word of Miller's decision and noted that he committed to the Tigers over Alabama and Florida.

According to 247Sports, Miller is the 16th-ranked defensive tackle and 162nd-ranked player overall among all 2018 recruits. Furthermore, he graded out as the No. 4 recruit in Alabama and the top-ranked defensive tackle in the state.

And while Miller's designation as a defensive tackle at a burly 6'1.5" and 300 pounds would seem to indicate he's more of a run-stuffer on the surface, film suggests he could eventually operate as a conventional 3-4 defensive end.

Although he's not the quickest lineman in his class, Miller consistently flashes solid burst off the ball and packs an ability to quickly diagnose plays. As a result, he's able to blow up running plays in the backfield and pressure the quarterback to effective degrees.

The Birmingham, Alabama, native will now hope those traits translate to success with the Tigers. However, it may be a year or two before Miller truly comes into his own.

While it's clear he has the skill set necessary to be a disruptive force at the next level, Miller will have to earn playing time along a crowded defensive front that is annually one of the nation's toughest.

