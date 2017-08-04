4-Star DT Prospect Calvin Avery Commits to Illinois over Oklahoma, USC

Source: Scout.com

Defensive tackle Calvin Avery has committed to play college football at the University of Illinois starting in 2018.

Jeremy Werner of Scout reported Avery's decision to play for the Fighting Illini.

Coming out of Bishop Dunne High School in Dallas, Avery is a monster in the middle of the defensive line. He's listed at 6'2" and 310 pounds already, per Scout, so he looks like most NFL defensive tackles already.

Avery is a 4-star prospect who is the No. 3 defensive tackle recruit from Texas, No. 17 defensive tackle overall and 190th-ranked player in the 2018 class, per Scout.

Greg Powers' scouting report for Scout noted Avery has a combination of speed and quickness that will help him transition quickly to the college game:

"Avery is very strong at the point of attack and dominates the private school offensive linemen that he is matched up against. He is not only much stronger than those who line up across from him, he is also much quicker than them and that creates a combination that is tough to manage, and he quite often ends up in the backfield making a play.

According to Werner, the defensive tackle is the most highly touted recruit—the first Scout 300 prospect—landed by head coach Lovie Smith, who went 3-9 during his first season with the Illini. It's a sign of progress as the former NFL coach attempts to turn the program around.

Avery possesses all the tools to become a dominant force on the interior. It wouldn't be a surprise if he makes a strong push to make an immediate impact as a freshman next fall.