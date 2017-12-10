4-Star Athlete Bryan Addison Commits to UCLA over ASU, Michigan

Credit: 247Sports

Bryan Addison, a 4-star athlete from Gardena, California, is headed to UCLA.

Addison made his decision official Sunday with an announcement on Twitter:

He had narrowed his top five schools to Nebraska, UCLA, Arizona State, Michigan and Arizona in October.

Addison rose to prominence at Junipero Serra High School thanks to his two-way capabilities, and it didn't take long before he evolved into a game-changing presence at safety and wide receiver.

According to 247Sports, the 6'5", 180-pounder graded out as the top-ranked athlete in the entire class of 2018. Furthermore, the 79th-ranked player overall is the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of California.

Based on that standing, there's no questioning Addison's talent. However, it remains unclear which position Addison will call home once he suits up for the Bruins.

Although he proved to be a hard hitter on the back end who excelled thanks to plus closing speed, Addison is a bit tall and rather lean to play safety. Instead, he looks like a more natural fit at receiver thanks to his strong hands and ability to consistently break off the line of scrimmage with ease.

Addison still needs to refine his route tree and morph into a more versatile receiving threat who can make hay on deep and intermediate patterns, but he has the tools necessary to make a leap in time and become a legitimate option along the boundary.

By choosing the Bruins, he has a chance to fit in with head coach Chip Kelly's high-powered offense after the former Oregon coach replaced Jim Mora this offseason.

Addison was long considered a favorite to USC, but he will instead look to continue his football career with the crosstown rivals.