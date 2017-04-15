Todd Heap Accidentally Hits, Kills 3-Year-Old Daughter with Truck in Driveway

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Police in Mesa, Arizona, confirmed Friday that former Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals tight end Todd Heap accidentally hit and killed his three-year-old daughter with his truck, according to ABC 15's Clayton Klapper and Joe Bartels.

The accident reportedly occurred on Heap's driveway. Per Fox 10 in Phoenix, the victim "was taken to a local hospital, where she later died."

Police also said "there were no suspicious circumstances to the incident, and that impairment does not appear to be a factor."

Heap, 37, spent three years with the Arizona State Sun Devils before he was selected in the first round of the 2001 NFL draft by the Ravens. He joined the Cardinals in 2011 and retired after he was released by the Cardinals in December 2012.