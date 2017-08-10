4-Star DT Aeneas Hawkins Commits to Penn State in 'Get Out' Spoof

Credit: Scout.com

Defensive tackle Aeneas Hawkins is headed to Penn State.

On Thursday, the 4-star recruit announced he intends to suit up for the Nittany Lions when the 2018 college football season gets underway, per The Players Tribune (h/t Sean Fitz of 247Sports).

Here's a look at his commitment video, which is a spoof of the 2017 movie Get Out:

According to Scout, Hawkins is widely regarded as one of the premier defensive tackles in his class. Specifically, he ranks 15th among his positional peers and No. 1 among all defensive tackles in the Midwest region and state of Ohio. He's also listed as the No. 179 overall player in next year's class.

And while he was slated to announce his decision in May, Scout's Bill Greene reported Hawkins postponed the big day following a positive visit to Penn State, which paid off for the school in the end.

At the time, Hawkins listed Penn State, Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Cincinnati as the schools that stood out in his mind.

But now that he's settled on the Nittany Lions, Hawkins should prove to be a valuable interior lineman in time. Although he doesn't have the bulky frame typically associated with inside run-stuffers, Hawkins is a force at 6'3" and 265 pounds.

Not only can he get solid push off the ball and collapse the pocket, but he also repeatedly flashed an ability to shed blockers in expedient fashion to blow up running plays at or behind the line of scrimmage.

Carving out a regular spot along the defensive line upon arrival won't be easy given the caliber of Penn State's recruiting classes each year, but Hawkins certainly has the potential to evolve into a rotational cog as his freshman season progresses.

Recruit information courtesy of Scout.