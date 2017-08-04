4-Star DE Prospect Malcolm Lamar Commits to Oregon over Alabama, Florida

Credit: Scout.com

Four-star defensive end Malcolm Lamar announced Friday he plans to suit up for the Oregon Ducks when the 2018 college football season opens.

Lamar made the announcement with the following video on Twitter:

Lamar has developed into one of the nation's most coveted edge rushers at Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida, and it's not hard to see why.

At 6'5'' and 250 pounds, Lamar already has the frame necessary to set the tone at the point of attack and collapse the pocket to get to the quarterback. Thanks to those measurements and his ability to wreak havoc, Lamar graded out as the third-ranked defensive end and 42nd-ranked player overall among all 2018 prospects.



As far as his skill set is concerned, Scout's official analysis noted Lamar "flashes active hands to swat off blockers, and really does a nice job of giving it his all and pursuing to the football until the play is whistled dead."

The Florida native had a great deal of interest from some big-name schools, but he chose Oregon over the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma and others.

Landing Lamar is a major coup for Oregon since it went well out of its region to steal a highly touted player out of SEC country.

Also, with Oregon looking to make significant defensive strides under new head coach Willie Taggart, Lamar is the type of player who can help change the Ducks' identity.

Recruit information courtesy of Scout.com.