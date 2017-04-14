Conor McGregor Ends Up in a Tree House During Wild Party in Liverpool

Warning: NSFW language.

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is living it up during his respite from fighting. While awaiting the upcoming birth of his son, the 155-pound champion went wild in Liverpool last week.

McGregor, in England for the Grand National horse races, documented some of his adventures on his own Instagram page, but the media captured by others is even more outrageous.

Best of all, he supposedly ended up in a tree house:

It seemed like "The Notorious" had himself quite a time:

McGregor's face on the way back said it all:

