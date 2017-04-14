    MMA logoMMA

    Conor McGregor Ends Up in a Tree House During Wild Party in Liverpool

    Thomas DuffyFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2017

    Warning: NSFW language.

    UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is living it up during his respite from fighting. While awaiting the upcoming birth of his son, the 155-pound champion went wild in Liverpool last week.

    McGregor, in England for the Grand National horse races, documented some of his adventures on his own Instagram page, but the media captured by others is even more outrageous.

    Best of all, he supposedly ended up in a tree house:

    It seemed like "The Notorious" had himself quite a time:

    McGregor's face on the way back said it all:

    [h/t Uproxx, Twitter]

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    get the App on the App Storeget the App on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 