College Football Teams with Best Shot to Go Undefeated in 2017

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Alabama will open the 2017 college football season with the best odds of an undefeated season, but the Crimson Tide may well lose their season opener against Florida State.

Should they falter immediately, who has the next-best odds of entering December without a loss?

One important thing to note before we dive in: Conference championship games were not taken into consideration for this exercise. We're solely interested in which teams are most likely to get to 12-0.

This means that Wisconsin has the best odds among Big Ten teams, even though it would almost certainly be the underdog against either Ohio State or Penn State in the B1G championship. It also means it's possible for multiple teams from the same conference to rank in our top five, as is the case for USC and Washington, who won't face each other prior to a potential showdown in the Pac-12 title game.

We're also not factoring in projected bowl games, which allows South Florida and its 300-1 odds of winning the national championship to open the season near the top of the list.

On each slide, we'll look at each team's biggest weakness, its most likely loss and the one trap game that could be a problem. As teams like Michigan (lost to 8-5 Iowa) and Clemson (lost at home to 8-5 Pittsburgh) demonstrated last season, those trap games can be bigger pitfalls than the ones national media circle as can't-miss affairs.

Four noteworthy teams that we're not including and the reasons why:

Florida State faces Alabama at a neutral site, plays road games against Clemson and Florida and has home games against Louisville and Miami. The Seminoles should be great, but that's arguably the most difficult schedule in the nation.

Oklahoma has road games against Ohio State, Oklahoma State and Kansas State. The Sooners might be the best team in the Big 12, but their chances of running the table are slim to none.

Michigan opens the season with a neutral-site game against Florida before a Big Ten slate that includes at Penn State, at Wisconsin and vs. Ohio State. That's a few too many hurdles for our liking.

LSU has a relatively favorable schedule, but a road game against Alabama is a quick way to get excluded from this list.

Those teams didn't quite make the cut, but here are a bunch that did.

Preseason rankings on the following slides are based on our post-National Signing Day rankings. Teams are ranked in ascending order of likelihood of undefeated regular season.