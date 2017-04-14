Dean Blandino to Resign as NFL VP of Officiating to Take Broadcasting Job

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The NFL notified teams Friday that Senior Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino is stepping down to pursue other opportunities.

According to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, Blandino is leaving to take a job in television. ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed his departure. John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal relayed a statement from CBS: "We are not looking to fill the rules analyst position, and we are not having discussions with Dean Blandino." Pro Football Talk reported Blandino would be heading to Fox, where he would be paired with Mike Pereira.

Per NFL.com's Conor Orr, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the following with regard to Blandino in a statement:

Dean has done an outstanding job leading our officiating staff. He has been a trusted colleague and friend to so many of us around the league. Dean's knowledge of the playing rules, his tireless commitment to improving the quality of NFL officiating and his unquestioned dedication to his job has earned him the respect of the entire football community.

Blandino became VP of officiating in 2013 after being part of the NFL's officiating department for 15 years.

He primarily worked in the area of instant replay, as he managed that department from 2003 through 2009.

Blandino's exit comes on the heels of the league's voting to centralize the replay system, meaning on-field officials will no longer make the final determination on reviewed plays.

Instead, those in the replay war room will make the call, and Blandino would have been the one to head up that process.

No replacement has been named for Blandino, but it was announced that he will remain with the league office until May 31.

