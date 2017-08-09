Andy Murray Withdraws from 2017 Cincinnati Masters Due to Hip Injury

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Andy Murray, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the ATP standings, has withdrawn from the 2017 Cincinnati Masters that will begin Aug. 12, due to a hip injury.

Murray announced his decision Wednesday, with his goal of being ready to play in the U.S. Open at the end of the month.

"I'm continuing to work hard on the court with the aim of being in New York," he said, per BBC Sports. "I won't be playing in Cincinnati as I continue my recovery—I always enjoy playing there and I look forward to returning next year."

Simon Briggs of The Telegraph reported in July that Murray consulted a hip specialist about his lingering problems, with surgery being discussed as an option.

This is the second time in 2017 that Murray has dealt with a serious injury. The first came in late March, when the 30-year-old was diagnosed with a tear in his elbow that forced him to drop out of the Miami Open and Davis Cup quarterfinals.

Murray proceeded to miss four weeks nursing the injury before he returned to the court for the Rolex Masters on April 16.



All told, Murray has just one singles tournament victory a year after he went 78-9 and captured nine championships, including a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and a Wimbledon title.

Given the way medical woes have already thrown a wrench into Murray's campaign, missing another extended stretch with the U.S. Open on the horizon could hamper his hopes of another big season.