Alabama DB Deionte Thompson Facing Warrant for Felony Aggravated Assault

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Deionte Thompson is one of four suspects sought for an alleged assault that occurred March 18, Scott Eslinger of KBMT in Beaumont, Texas, reported Thursday.

A warrant is out for Thompson's arrest on a charge of felony aggravated assault.

Noah Frillou, the victim of the alleged assault, was knocked unconscious and suffered broken bones in his face.

Thompson is entering his redshirt sophomore season for Alabama. After sitting out the 2015 campaign, he appeared in 14 games for the Crimson Tide in 2016, making nine total tackles.

Thompson graduated from West Orange-Stark High School in Orange, Texas, and was the No. 4 safety and No. 59 player overall in the 2014 recruiting class, according to Scout.