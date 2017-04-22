Ranking the Best Rookies Early in the 2017 NHL Playoffs

0 of 8

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, experience rules the day.

Learning the grind of the NHL regular season is one thing. The playoffs are an even tougher beast to tame, thanks to both the relentless schedule and the increased intensity.

Many players need a bit of firsthand practice before they dial in how to be their best in the postseason—channeling their excitement and passion in a way that delivers positive results.

It's an extraordinary achievement when a rookie has success in the playoffs—like Matt Murray did last season when he channeled his inner Patrick Roy and Ken Dryden as he backstopped the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Stanley Cup.

Claude Lemieux was another instant hit, putting up 10 goals and 16 points on his way to the 1986 Stanley Cup with the Montreal Canadiens, and Brad Marchand tallied 19 points as a rookie on the Boston Bruins' 2011 Stanley Cup run.

Here's a look at the best rookies so far in the 2017 playoffs. Some have already logged memorable individual highlights that their teams' fanbases will talk about for years to come. Others are on the path to assembling bodies of work that could end up ranking them among the NHL's best in the league history books.