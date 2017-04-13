    St Louis Cardinals logoSt Louis Cardinals

    MLB Hall of Famer Lou Brock Diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma Cancer

    ST. LOUIS, MO - APRIL 13: St. Louis Cardinals hall of famer Lou Brock looks on during the opening day ceremony before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on April 13, 2015 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)
    Jeff Curry/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2017

    The St. Louis Cardinals announced Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch reported Thursday. 

    "[My wife] Jackie and I appreciate the prayers and support we have received from our many friends and fans in the Cardinals community," Brock said in a statement, per Langosch. "We count ourselves blessed that I am receiving the best possible medical treatment, and we look forward to seeing many more Cardinals World Series championships in the future."

    Brock's left leg was amputated in November 2015 as a result of a diabetes-related infection. In August of that year, Brock told the Florida Times-Union's Emelia Hitchner he had Type 2 diabetes, and at the time, he traveled the country giving speeches about his diagnosis and offering advice on how best to handle the disease.

    Brock spent his first three-and-a-half years in MLB with the Chicago Cubs before the Cardinals traded for him in 1964. He remained with the team until his retirement in 1979. A six-time All-Star, Brock is second in Cardinals history in hits (2,713), 10th in RBI (814) and first in steals (888), per Baseball-Reference.com.

    The 77-year-old earned enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985.

