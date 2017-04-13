    NFL logoNFL

    Eli Manning Allegedly Involved in Scheme to Sell Fake Game-Worn Memorabilia

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning peaks at a news conference after an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 38-13. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    Matt Ludtke/Associated Press
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2017

    Eli Manning had a role in the New York Giants' scheme to sell fake game-used memorabilia, Kaja Whitehouse and Bruce Golding of the New York Post reported.

    Per court documents, Manning sent an email to equipment manager Joe Skiba that read, "2 helmets that can pass as game used. That is it. Eli."

    This came shortly after a request from marketing agent Alan Zucker for two game-used helmets and jerseys.

    Manning, Skiba and the Giants were among those named in a lawsuit from three memorabilia collectors.

    Another email exchange featured Skiba admitting to the plaintiff that Manning created the fake memorabilia because he "didnt want to give up the real stuff."

    Manning and the Giants were first sued over these allegations in 2014. Last March, the plaintiff claimed the Giants gave former player Michael Strahan a bogus jersey he thought was used during Super Bowl XLII.

    One fake game-used helmet from Manning is also supposedly in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

     

