    Bill Belichick Not Called to Testify in Aaron Hernandez Double-Murder Trial

    HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2017

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick won't be called upon in the Aaron Hernandez double-murder case after the defense was unable to compel him to testify in a timely manner, according to TMZ Sports.

    Hernandez's lawyer, Jose Baez, said the defense had attempted to serve him papers several times but was unable to reach him, in part citing the community Belichick lived in.

    Ultimately, Baez noted that the defense "made a strategic decision to release him from service of process." "We didn't think his testimony was critical to the defense so we released him," he added.

    Hernandez, 27, stands accused of murdering Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in 2012 in Boston. He was previously convicted of the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. The jury is currently in deliberations in the De Abreu and Furtado case.

    Hernandez spent three seasons with the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick between 2010-12 after he was a fourth-round selection by the team in the 2010 NFL draft.

