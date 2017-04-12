    NFL logoNFL

    Louis Murphy Arrested on Concealed Weapon Charge at Tampa Airport

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 5: Louis Murphy #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shows the official how he was grabbed during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 5, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 37-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2017

    Former Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Louis Murphy was arrested Wednesday morning at Tampa International Airport and charged with a felony for carrying a concealed weapon. 

    According to the Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman, a firearm was found inside Murphy's luggage at an airport security checkpoint. He was booked and released just over three hours later on $2,000 bond. 

    Murphy, 29, last suited up in an NFL game in 2015 before his second season with the Bucs was cut short because of a torn ACL. 

    Complications from that injury plagued Murphy last summer, and the Bucs proceeded to place him on the physically unable to perform list before waiving him in November. 

    The former fourth-round draft pick has been an unsigned free agent ever since. 

