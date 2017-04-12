Louis Murphy Arrested on Concealed Weapon Charge at Tampa Airport

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Louis Murphy was arrested Wednesday morning at Tampa International Airport and charged with a felony for carrying a concealed weapon.

According to the Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman, a firearm was found inside Murphy's luggage at an airport security checkpoint. He was booked and released just over three hours later on $2,000 bond.

Murphy, 29, last suited up in an NFL game in 2015 before his second season with the Bucs was cut short because of a torn ACL.

Complications from that injury plagued Murphy last summer, and the Bucs proceeded to place him on the physically unable to perform list before waiving him in November.

The former fourth-round draft pick has been an unsigned free agent ever since.