Adrian Beltre to Make Season Debut vs. Rays After Recovering from Calf Injury

The Texas Rangers activated third baseman Adrian Beltre from the disabled list Monday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Jeff Wilson reported.

Beltre will start at third for Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Joey Gallo moving over to first base.

Despite turning 37 early in the season, Beltre played 150-plus games for the third time in five years in 2016. He finished seventh in the American League MVP voting after posting a .300/.358/.521 slash line along with 32 home runs and 104 RBI.

Beltre may finally be showing his age, though. He began the 2017 season on the DL to deal with a right calf muscle injury. The 38-year-old hadn't missed an Opening Day since 2001, illustrating both his longevity and durability.

The Rangers rode their luck in 2016, winning 95 games and taking the American League West despite finishing with the 14th-best run differential (plus-eight) in MLB.

Texas' luck may be leveling out since the team enters Monday third in its division with a 25-26 record. Beltre's return will provide a much-needed shot in the arm to the lineup.