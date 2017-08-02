Indians' Andrew Miller Placed on 10-Day DL Due to Knee Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Cleveland Indians bullpen is missing a significant piece with Andrew Miller going to the 10-day disabled list with a knee injury.

The Indians announced prior to Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox that Miller had been moved to the disabled list.

Per Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland.com, Miller was diagnosed with patella tendinitis in his right knee.

Miller has been one of the best and most valuable relievers in Major League Baseball since 2013. The former first-round pick posted a 1.93 ERA with 374 strikeouts in 229 innings over the previous four seasons.

The Indians acquired Miller at the non-waiver trade deadline last season, and he helped lead the franchise to the World Series for the first time since 1997, being named MVP of the ALCS along the way.

The left-hander was having another outstanding season in 2017 before going on the DL. He has a 1.67 ERA with 78 strikeouts and 26 hits allowed in 54 innings.

Cleveland does have a deep bullpen with Cody Allen in the closer's role and reliable setup men like Bryan Shaw, Dan Otero and Joe Smith, but few relievers in MLB are capable of dominating like Miller.

Indians manager Terry Francona has already navigated a wave of injuries this season to have the defending AL champions atop the American League Central. The hope will be they can continue playing at a high level to get Miller back in time for another playoff push.