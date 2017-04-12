    Baseball logoBaseball

    New York HS Baseball Coach Arrested for Putting Student in Chokehold

    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 13: A detail of official major league baseballs are seen in a bucket during batting practice between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers during Game One of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 13, 2012 in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)
    Alex Trautwig/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2017

    A baseball coach at Indian River Central School in Philadelphia, New York, was arrested after placing a 16-year-old student in a chokehold, WWNY-TV reported Wednesday.

    Authorities charged Lloyd Kevin Smith with endangering the welfare of a child. The student who was put in the chokehold fell after losing consciousness and hit his head on a door. 

    According to the police report, Smith was attempting to demonstrate proper mixed martial arts techniques after his players were using the fighting style as part of locker room horseplay.

    The player practiced with the team shortly after the incident but complained later of nausea and blurred vision. Doctors diagnosed the student with a concussion once he reached Samaritan Medical Center. 

    "When we became aware of the incident, it was investigated fully and appropriate action has been taken," said Jim Kettrick, superintendent of the Indian River Central School District.

