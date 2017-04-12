New York HS Baseball Coach Arrested for Putting Student in Chokehold

Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

A baseball coach at Indian River Central School in Philadelphia, New York, was arrested after placing a 16-year-old student in a chokehold, WWNY-TV reported Wednesday.

Authorities charged Lloyd Kevin Smith with endangering the welfare of a child. The student who was put in the chokehold fell after losing consciousness and hit his head on a door.

According to the police report, Smith was attempting to demonstrate proper mixed martial arts techniques after his players were using the fighting style as part of locker room horseplay.

The player practiced with the team shortly after the incident but complained later of nausea and blurred vision. Doctors diagnosed the student with a concussion once he reached Samaritan Medical Center.

"When we became aware of the incident, it was investigated fully and appropriate action has been taken," said Jim Kettrick, superintendent of the Indian River Central School District.