Jackie Bradley Jr. Placed on 10-Day DL by Red Sox with Thumb Injury

Prior to their game against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday at Progressive Field, the Boston Red Sox announced they placed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb.

During Tuesday's 9-1 win over Cleveland, Boston took Bradley out of the game after he appeared to injure his hand sliding into home plate in the top of the seventh inning.

Bradley has already been on the disabled list once this season after a right knee sprain sent him to the shelf just four appearances into his 2017 campaign. He returned to the diamond April 21 after missing 12 games.



Now 107 games into his fifth season with the Red Sox, Bradley Jr. is slashing .262/.343/.432 with 14 home runs, 54 RBI and six stolen bases.

He's also registered five defensive runs saved, a mark that is tied for fifth among Red Sox players, according to FanGraphs.

Bradley Jr.'s value at the plate and as a defender in center field isn't easily replicated, but the Red Sox have the depth necessary to withstand another short absence from the 27-year-old.

Look for Andrew Benintendi to serve as Boston's interim starter in center, with Chris Young and Brock Holt capable of platooning in left as long as Bradley Jr. is banged up.