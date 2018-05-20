Khris Davis Exits vs. Blue Jays with Groin Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics designated hitter Khris Davis suffered a right groin strain in Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported.

According to The Athletic's Julian McWilliams, Davis appeared to tweak his groin on a check swing early in the game. Matt Joyce replaced him in the top of the fifth inning and remained in the game as the designated hitter.

Davis is a late bloomer who's developed into one of MLB's most dangerous power threats. His 42 home runs during the 2016 campaign tied for third in baseball, and he matched that feat in 2017, when he hit 43 long balls to finish behind only Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

The 30-year-old California native has remained mostly durable during his rise to stardom. He played 144 games with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2014 and at least 150 in each of his first two years with Oakland. The outfielder did miss some action in 2015 due to a torn meniscus in his right knee, though.

If he's forced out of the lineup with the latest ailment, Joyce would likely take over at DH. That would open up more playing time in the outfield for Jake Smolinski and Chad Pinder.

Ultimately, Davis is a subpar defender when forced to play the field, and his career batting average and on-base percentage are nothing special. But his absence is still a major concern since his power can carry the offense when he's on a hot streak.