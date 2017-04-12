    Running logoRunning

    Runner Drinks a Beer for Every Mile of Half Marathon, Finishes in Under 2 Hours

    Kyle NewportFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2017

    Running a half-marathon is no easy feat, and drinking beer while doing so makes the task that much more challenging.

    YouTube user Emmet Farnan decided that his most recent half-marathon would be a beer run. He shotgunned a beer at the start of every mile. That's an interesting way to run 13.1 miles.

    While the race was held on April 1, this idea was no joke. He might be a fool, though...

    Farnan managed to break the two-hour mark, completing the race in 1:43:42. That's an impressive time without any drinks; adding beer to the mix makes it even more remarkable.

