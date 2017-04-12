John Daly Hits Golf Ball off Beer Can, Proceeds to Chug Beer
April 12, 2017
Myrtle Beach Golf @MB_GolfHoliday
WATCH @PGA_JohnDaly smash a ball off a beer can and then chug it. All while barefoot. #MAM2017 #myrtlebeachgolf #bossstatus https://t.co/QIIik19C1S4/10/2017, 7:44:55 PM
John Daly is a one of a kind.
That much was clear when he recently showed off his talents to fans at a fundraiser in Myrtle Beach. While many use cans to drink beverages, the 50-year-old golfer uses them as tees.
And yes, also as a way to enjoy a drink.
A barefoot Daly hit a golf ball off a beer can...and then proceeded to chug the beer. The man knows how to please a crowd.
[Twitter, h/t Golf.com]