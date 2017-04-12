    Golf logoGolf

    John Daly Hits Golf Ball off Beer Can, Proceeds to Chug Beer

    Kyle NewportFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2017

    John Daly is a one of a kind.

    That much was clear when he recently showed off his talents to fans at a fundraiser in Myrtle Beach. While many use cans to drink beverages, the 50-year-old golfer uses them as tees.

    And yes, also as a way to enjoy a drink.

    A barefoot Daly hit a golf ball off a beer can...and then proceeded to chug the beer. The man knows how to please a crowd.

    [Twitter, h/t Golf.com]

