John Daly Hits Golf Ball off Beer Can, Proceeds to Chug Beer

John Daly is a one of a kind.

That much was clear when he recently showed off his talents to fans at a fundraiser in Myrtle Beach. While many use cans to drink beverages, the 50-year-old golfer uses them as tees.

And yes, also as a way to enjoy a drink.

A barefoot Daly hit a golf ball off a beer can...and then proceeded to chug the beer. The man knows how to please a crowd.

[Twitter, h/t Golf.com]