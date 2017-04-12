    Cleveland Indians logoCleveland Indians

    Rob Manfred Wants Indians to 'Transition Away From' Chief Wahoo Logo

    The Cleveland Indians logo is seen on Ryan Raburn's jersey as he prepares for an at-bat during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, June 26, 2015, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
    Patrick Semansky/Associated Press
    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2017

    MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wants Cleveland to "transition away from the Chief Wahoo logo," as MLB spokesman Pat Courtney said in a statement to David Waldstein of the New York Times.

    "We have specific steps in an identified process and are making progress," Courtney added of the transition. "We are confident that a positive resolution will be reached that will be good for the game and the club."

    The controversial Chief Wahoo logo is considered by many to be an offensive caricature of Native Americans, though it is also beloved by a segment of Cleveland fans.

    "We certainly understand the sensitivities of the logo, those who find it insensitive and also those fans who have a longstanding attachment to its place in the history of the team," the team's senior vice president for public affairs, Bob DiBiasio.

    Waldstein added that Cleveland "would prefer to address Chief Wahoo after the season to avoid any distractions that could alienate a large swath of fans while games are being played."

    The subject of potentially offensive team names and logos has continued to remain in the national spotlight, with the Washington Redskins remaining equally controversial for what many deem to be an offensive nickname given the use of the term "redskin" throughout American history as a racial slur.

    Much like in the case of Chief Wahoo, however, a subset of Washington fans do not believe the name is intended to be offensive and cite the history of the team and nickname in its defense.

            

