Austin Aries Beats Neville Via DQ at Payback, Fails to Win Cruiserweight Title

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Neville finally stumbled Sunday at Payback, as he lost to Austin Aries but he did not drop the Cruiserweight Championship due to disqualification.

Aries had the Last Chancery locked in on Neville, and the champion was struggling to reach the ropes. As a result, he purposefully grabbed the referee, forcing the official to ring the bell and rule Aries the victor. Of course, a title can't change hands in a DQ finish.

As WWE noted, Neville lost the battle but won the war:

Bleacher Report's Graham Matthews and The History of WWE offered differing viewpoints on the finish:

Sunday marked a WrestleMania rematch, as Neville and Aries battled on the WrestleMania Kickoff Show in a high-quality bout that set the tone for the rest of the event.

Aries came close to beating Neville at WrestleMania on multiple occasions, but the Man That Gravity Forgot dug deep into his bag of tricks by gouging Aries' previously injured eye to escape the Last Chancery.

Neville then hit the Red Arrow for the victory, but Aries was undeterred and put in the work necessary to get another title shot.

The Greatest Man That Ever Lived prevailed in a Fatal 4-Way on 205 Live to determine a new No. 1 contender, but Neville wasn't overly concerned with the challenge ahead of him, as evidenced by this tweet courtesy of 205 Live:

In what may have been an effort to create an insurance policy, however, Neville suddenly took an interest in TJ Perkins.

Neville claimed to be the only person to have TJP's back and convinced him that Superstars such as Aries were stealing his opportunities.

The manipulation seemed to work wonders, as Perkins defeated Aries on Raw following a distraction from Neville, and then the Fil-Am Flash attacked Aries after the bell to cement his heel turn.

That gave Aries something else to worry about heading into what was already sure to be a physically and mentally demanding match at Payback.

Entering Payback, Neville was on a remarkable roll, having not lost a televised singles match since October.

Aries missed more than four months of action due to an eye injury, but he was on a hot streak of his own until Neville out-maneuvered him at WrestleMania.

Sunday's match pitted the cruiserweight division's two biggest stars against each other, and it represented another significant step toward taking the division to the next level.

Neville and Aries didn't disappoint, and with Aries finally getting one up on Neville, it seems likely that their entertaining feud will continue.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player above (warning: some language NSFW).