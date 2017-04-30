Bray Wyatt Beats Randy Orton with the Help of Jinder Mahal at WWE Payback 2017

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bray Wyatt defeated WWE champion Randy Orton in a House of Horrors match Sunday at Payback to avenge his loss to The Apex Predator at WrestleMania 33.

The match began at the House of Horrors, and Wyatt gained the upper hand by dropping a refrigerator on Orton, courtesy of WWE:

After the action continued inside the SAP Center, Orton appeared to have the match won after hitting an RKO on Wyatt. Then Jinder Mahal, the No. 1 contender for Orton's WWE Championship, interfered and attacked his opponent at Backlash.

Mahal's interference came after The Singh Brothers arrived to attack Orton as well.

With The Viper wounded, Wyatt delivered Sister Abigail for the win. The WWE Universe showed Wyatt kneeling victoriously over his fallen rival:

Bleacher Report's Kevin Berge didn't think Wyatt came away much stronger despite the win:

After losing the WWE title to The Viper at WrestleMania, Wyatt challenged Orton to a non-title rematch with a unique stipulation.

Once Orton accepted, an interesting wrinkle was added to the bout due to the fact that it was set to take place following the Superstar Shake-up.

The Eater of Worlds got moved from SmackDown to Raw, which allowed WWE to place the match on Raw-exclusive pay-per-view Payback rather than SmackDown's Backlash in May.

Despite Wyatt making the leap to Raw, he still had a presence on the blue brand in the weeks leading up to Payback by playing mind games with his former Wyatt Family brother, as seen in this video courtesy of WWE's official Twitter account:

Wyatt also continued to have an influence on Erick Rowan even though they were on different brands, which meant Orton essentially always had to look over his shoulder.

The Viper made himself a marked man in the eyes of Wyatt for the manner in which he deceived the New Face of Fear.

Orton joined the Wyatt Family and appeared to be subservient to Wyatt, but that changed shortly after The Viper won the Royal Rumble and Wyatt won the WWE Championship.

Although Orton initially refused to face Wyatt at WrestleMania, he took advantage of gaining Wyatt's trust by burning his compound and the remains of Sister Abigail.

Wyatt attempted to get revenge on Orton by getting into his head at the Showcase of Immortals, but the plan backfired, and Orton became a 13-time world champion after hitting his former master with an RKO.

Payback represented the final opportunity for Wyatt to best Orton and make him pay for what he did to Sister Abigail.

The victory gave Wyatt some much-needed momentum as he gets ready to join Raw on a full-time basis and perhaps begin a feud with Finn Balor after addressing him a couple of weeks ago.

As for Orton, the focus now shifts toward Mahal, who has a glimmer of hope on the heels of seeing a vulnerable Viper at Payback.

