NBA Playoff Bracket Round-by-Round Predictions

How would the 2016 Finals have turned out had Durant been on the Warriors? Would cold streaks from Curry and Klay Thompson down the stretch of Game 7 have cost them the title with another shotmaker, in Durant, on the court? Would the series have even gone that long had KD been around to cover for Green's absence in Game 5?

We'll never know for sure, but a Finals three-peat—the first in NBA history—between Golden State and Cleveland could offer some hints.

Durant is no stranger to James in the Finals. In 2012, KD's Thunder beat LBJ's Miami Heat in Game 1 of the championship series before dropping four straight.

While Durant gives Golden State another devastating two-way weapon it didn't have a year ago, James' Cavaliers won't exactly be short on reinforcements, either. Since sneaking past the Warriors by way of James' block, Irving's shot and Love's defense on Curry, Cleveland has added Korver, Deron Williams and Derrick Williams to its stockpile of gifted contributors.

The Cavs have the firepower to stay within arm's reach of the Warriors' offensive juggernaut. But outgunning Golden State over the course of seven games is an almost impossible proposition—even more so after Cleveland piled minutes on to James' plate during the regular season. Where the Cavaliers can ill-afford to sit him without collapsing, the Warriors have four All-Stars around whom they can fashion effective lineups.

Cleveland's only hope is to make the Dubs play a grinding style at a snail's pace while exploiting Golden State's lack of size inside. That strategy could keep the series competitive, but at some point, the numbers game figures to tilt too far in the Warriors' favor for the Cavs to overcome.

Prediction: Warriors in 7

All stats via NBA.com and Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted and are current through Wednesday, April 12.

