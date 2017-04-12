    Cleveland Cavaliers logoCleveland Cavaliers

    LeBron James to Help Open Public School for At-Risk Kids in Akron

    Miami Heat basketball plyaer LeBron James speaks to the crowd before the start of the LeBron James Family Foundation, King for Kids Bike-a-thon, in Akron, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2010. James grew up in Akron and played for the Cleveland Cavaliers before signing to play with the Heat as a free agent . (AP Photo/Phil Long)
    PHIL LONG/Associated Press
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2017

    Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James will partner with Akron Public Schools in Akron, Ohio, to open a school designed to help at-risk children.

    On Tuesday, the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com) reported the "I Promise School" will open in 2018 for third and fourth graders and will expand to first through eighth grade by 2022.

    James commented on the endeavor:

    This school is so important to me because our vision is to create a place for the kids in Akron who need it mostthose that could fall through the cracks if we don't do something. We've learned over the years what works and what motivates them, and now we can bring all of that together in one place along with the right resources and experts. If we get to them early enough, we can hopefully keep them on the right track to a bigger and brighter future for themselves and their families.

    Cleveland.com shared James making the announcement on behalf of his LeBron James Family Foundation:

    Jennifer Conn of Cleveland.com reported students will be selected for the elementary school via a lottery.

    "The goal is to expand the existing Akron school curriculum with a hands-on learning focus, an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math, and a dedication to the foundation's 'We Are Family' philosophy," Conn wrote.

    The AP noted James has helped 1,100 kids in his hometown of Akron with a variety of initiatives throughout the last six years. Among those was his partnership with the University of Akron that provided four-year scholarships to qualifying students within his program.

     

     

